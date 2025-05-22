Left Menu

Sudhakar Burgi Appointed as Acting Chairperson of OSSC

Following Abhay's resignation, the retired IAS officer Sudhakar Burgi has been appointed as the acting chairperson of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) by the state government. Burgi, already a member of the OSSC, will serve as chairman until further notice while continuing his other responsibilities.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:47 IST
In a significant administrative shuffle, the state government appointed retired IAS officer Sudhakar Burgi as the acting chairperson of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Thursday. This appointment comes on the heels of Abhay's resignation from the post, a decision accepted by the government following careful consideration.

Burgi was previously serving as a member of the OSSC and will now take on the leadership role of the recruitment panel while maintaining his existing duties until a permanent appointment is made. This change was confirmed in an official notification released by the government.

Abhay, a retired IPS officer, had assumed the position of OSSC Chairman in April 2022, shortly after retiring as Director General of Police (DGP). His tenure was initially set for five years, but following his recent resignation request dated 19.09.2025, the government moved swiftly to implement this transition.

