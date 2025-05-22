Navigating Diplomacy: India's Stance Amidst US Claims

The recent agreement on stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan was achieved through direct talks between the two countries, discrediting claims by US President Donald Trump that Washington played a mediating role, according to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Addressing future terror threats like the Pahalgam attack, Jaishankar underscored India's policy of retaliating against terrorism and highlighted the importance of Operation Sindoor as a message of deterrence. The foreign minister's comments came during a visit to the Netherlands.

Jaishankar affirmed India's willingness to discuss the return of Pakistani-occupied Kashmir and expressed that security and economic growth are interlinked, noting India's significant security challenges along its borders with China and Pakistan.

