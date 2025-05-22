Left Menu

Navigating Diplomacy: India's Stance Amidst US Claims

The India-Pakistan cessation of hostilities was negotiated directly between the two nations, as stated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, countering US President Donald Trump's claims of involvement. Jaishankar emphasized India's firm stance on responding to terror attacks and outlined their ongoing security concerns impacting economic growth strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:22 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The recent agreement on stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan was achieved through direct talks between the two countries, discrediting claims by US President Donald Trump that Washington played a mediating role, according to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Addressing future terror threats like the Pahalgam attack, Jaishankar underscored India's policy of retaliating against terrorism and highlighted the importance of Operation Sindoor as a message of deterrence. The foreign minister's comments came during a visit to the Netherlands.

Jaishankar affirmed India's willingness to discuss the return of Pakistani-occupied Kashmir and expressed that security and economic growth are interlinked, noting India's significant security challenges along its borders with China and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

