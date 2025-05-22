Macron's South East Asia Tour: France as a Reliable Partner Amid Global Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit South East Asia, aiming to position France and Europe as dependable allies in contrast to the aggressive approaches of the U.S. and China. This diplomatic initiative underscores the significance of strengthening international cooperation and rules-based trade in the region.

Embarking on the first visit by a French president to Vietnam in nearly ten years, Macron's itinerary also includes Indonesia and Singapore, where he'll address the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defense forum. By pitching France and Europe as advocates for fair trading practices, Macron seeks to reassure export-reliant economies like Vietnam that fear excessive dependence on Chinese markets.

During his tour, Macron plans to address misconceptions regarding Europe's position on global conflicts. Highlighting the importance of viewing Ukraine's situation as a global issue, he will also critique Israel's recent actions in Gaza. Other topics include dispelling myths about European double standards concerning non-regional conflicts.

