Chagos Islands Dispute: A Contested Sovereignty and Its Implications
The future of the Chagos Islands, home to a strategic US military base, remains uncertain after the British and Mauritian governments reached a sovereignty deal blocked by a British judge. The Islands, once under British control, have been a subject of controversy due to forced displacement of its native population.
The sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, a contentious archipelago in the Indian Ocean, is mired in legal limbo after a British judge temporarily blocked a deal between Britain and Mauritius. Intended to transfer control from the UK to Mauritius, the agreement excludes Diego Garcia, a vital US military base.
The Chagos Islands have long been a source of dispute since Britain split them from Mauritius in 1965. Criticism has grown over Britain's continued control and the eviction of around 2,000 inhabitants for the US military's Diego Garcia base.
Despite a draft agreement for sovereignty transfer, legal challenges and financial disputes in Mauritius have caused delays. Displaced Chagossians, excluded from negotiations, lament the uncertainty of their right to return, further fueling international human rights criticism.
