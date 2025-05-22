Left Menu

EU Considers Extending Duty-Free Lobster Deal Amidst Tariff Negotiations

The European Union is contemplating an extension of the duty-free lobster import deal with the U.S., originally established during Trump's presidency. This move is part of broader negotiations to alleviate U.S. tariffs on EU exports. Discussions continue, with both parties seeking a diplomatic resolution over a reciprocal tariff escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:06 IST
EU Considers Extending Duty-Free Lobster Deal Amidst Tariff Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is considering extending its agreement with the United States that allows duty-free imports of lobsters, amid ongoing tariff negotiations. This deal, which commenced in 2020 during Donald Trump's presidency, is set to expire on July 31.

The EU aims to mitigate escalating tariffs imposed by the U.S. on its exports, including a 25% import tax on steel, aluminum, and cars. The European Commission has proposed countermeasures worth up to 95 billion euros on U.S. goods, should tariff talks not conclude favorably.

Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament's trade committee, expressed support for the lobster deal's continuation, emphasizing its role in de-escalating trade tensions with the U.S. Officially, ongoing negotiations remain pivotal for the deal's future, with EU representatives committed to finding a diplomatic solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025