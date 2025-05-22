Belarusian Dissident Dies in Custody Amid Crackdown

A Belarusian businessman, Valiantsin Shtermer, has died in a prison located in Shklow while serving a five-year sentence for insulting the authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko.

Human rights organizations report that Shtermer was the eighth political prisoner to die in custody, underscoring the severe conditions facing detainees. The crackdown on dissent follows mass protests in response to a contested election in 2020. Belarus currently detains nearly 1,200 political prisoners.

The UN has voiced concern over the inhumane treatment and poor health conditions in Belarusian prisons. Despite some releases, the treatment of remaining prisoners continues to draw international criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)