Left Menu

Tragedy in Kishtwar: A Soldier's Sacrifice in Operation Against Terrorists

A soldier was killed amidst an ongoing military operation against terrorists in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight was triggered during a search operation based on intelligence inputs about terrorists in Chhatru. Additional forces have been deployed to neutralize four trapped terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:33 IST
Tragedy in Kishtwar: A Soldier's Sacrifice in Operation Against Terrorists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly encounter unfolded in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, resulting in the tragic loss of a soldier's life. Security forces were conducting a cordon and search operation in response to intelligence about terrorists in the Shingpora area of Chhatru.

The gunfight erupted during the operation, reportedly trapping four terrorists in the vicinity. According to a statement by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, contact with the terrorists was established early during a collaborative effort with local police forces.

The situation remains tense with additional troops being deployed to the region to dismantle the terrorist threat. Despite immediate medical efforts, one soldier succumbed to his injuries. The operation is actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025