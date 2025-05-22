Tragedy in Kishtwar: A Soldier's Sacrifice in Operation Against Terrorists

A deadly encounter unfolded in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, resulting in the tragic loss of a soldier's life. Security forces were conducting a cordon and search operation in response to intelligence about terrorists in the Shingpora area of Chhatru.

The gunfight erupted during the operation, reportedly trapping four terrorists in the vicinity. According to a statement by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, contact with the terrorists was established early during a collaborative effort with local police forces.

The situation remains tense with additional troops being deployed to the region to dismantle the terrorist threat. Despite immediate medical efforts, one soldier succumbed to his injuries. The operation is actively ongoing.

