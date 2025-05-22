VP Dhankhar Calls for Revival of Ancient Indian Wisdom in Modern Science

Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, in a compelling address at Raj Bhavan, Goa, passionately emphasized the need to reawaken India’s ancient intellectual and scientific heritage. He urged the nation to draw from its vast reservoirs of traditional knowledge, particularly in medicine, and integrate it into contemporary scientific pursuits through rigorous, evidence-based validation.

Alternative Medicine: India’s Timeless Strength

Speaking at an event commemorating great figures in Indian medical history, the Vice-President expressed his deep belief in alternative medicine systems like Ayurveda and Siddha, which originated in India. “India is the home of alternative medicine. It is being practiced now very extensively,” he said, highlighting how these systems are gaining global relevance. He lauded the World Health Organization’s recognition of India’s leadership in this domain with the establishment of a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat — a testament, he said, to the universal relevance of India’s traditional practices.

Calling for more than mere admiration of ancient texts, Shri Dhankhar asserted, “Let us not confine our ancient texts to libraries. They are not meant for shelves of libraries. They are meant to be widely disseminated.” He advocated for digitization, translation, and rigorous scientific validation of these texts, making them accessible and applicable to address the health and social challenges of the modern era.

Honoring the Pioneers: Charaka, Sushruta, and Others

During the event, the Vice-President also commissioned statues commemorating ancient scholars and physicians such as Charaka and Sushruta, calling them "epitomes of knowledge." He paid tribute to Charaka, the royal physician in the Kushan Kingdom and author of the Charaka Samhita, calling him the “father of medicine.” Sushruta, often referred to as the “father of surgery,” was celebrated for his contributions, including documentation of over 300 surgical procedures and pioneering work in plastic surgery, fracture treatment, and caesarean sections.

“Sushruta was a disciple of Dhanvantari,” the Vice-President added, underscoring the lineage of excellence. “Let the lives and works of Charaka and Sushruta be a source of inspiration and motivation for all, particularly our impressionable minds.”

Redefining Cultural Identity: Shedding Colonial Mindsets

In a thought-provoking critique of modern Indian cultural attitudes, the Vice-President challenged the inferiority complex some still carry about Indic knowledge systems. “It is our cultural trait. Within sections of our society, there is a belief: anything Indic or ancient is regressive. This trait has no place in modern India,” he declared. He urged citizens, especially educators and parents, to instill in children an early appreciation for India’s civilizational depth and intellectual contributions.

Shri Dhankhar emphasized that the West, once considered the beacon of modernity, is now turning to India for learning. “The world has realized our importance. Time for us also to realize it. We cannot afford to believe the West is modern and progressive. Look at the current scenario and you will find it is far from it.”

Intellectual Giants from India’s Past

The Vice-President continued by invoking a long list of ancient Indian thinkers and scientists whose contributions spanned medicine, astronomy, and mathematics. He mentioned Jivaka, the personal physician of the Buddha, and praised Aryabhatta, Baudhayana, and Varahamihira for their pioneering work in astronomy and mathematics. “We have named our satellites after Aryabhatta, a great name,” he reminded the audience.

Varahamihira’s role in Emperor Chandragupta Vikramaditya’s court and his observatory in Ujjain were highlighted as symbols of India’s scientific excellence well before the West entered the modern scientific age.

Bridging the Past and Future

Wrapping up his speech, the Vice-President articulated a vision for India rooted in its past but looking toward the future. “We are a unique civilization,” he said. “Let us bring timeless ideas to life through research, innovation, and reinterpretation using modern scientific tools.” He stressed that the profound anatomical and medical insights found in Sushruta’s writings reflect not only advanced knowledge but also a scientific spirit marked by accuracy, hygiene, and patient care.

With increasing international recognition of India’s traditional systems, Shri Dhankhar’s call to action is both timely and urgent: reclaim India’s intellectual heritage, validate it with modern science, and let it guide the nation forward.