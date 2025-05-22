Left Menu

Controversy Over Waqf: Supreme Court Weighs Interim Orders

The Supreme Court has reserved its interim orders on three contentious points concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, after extensive hearings. Senior advocates criticized the Act for deviating from historical legal principles and risking non-judicial control over waqf properties, while the Centre defended its constitutionality and secular nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:46 IST
The Supreme Court reserved its interim orders on Thursday regarding three key issues related to the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Court's decision follows a series of hearings where senior advocates contested the Act's validity.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih presided over the hearings, where senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Rajeev Dhavan, and Abhishek Singhvi argued against the amendments, supported by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Centre.

The Centre defended the amendment, asserting that waqf is inherently a secular concept with a presumption of constitutionality. Meanwhile, petitioners criticized the Act as a significant departure from historical legal norms. These debates focus on the power to denotify waqf properties, the composition of waqf boards, and procedures surrounding waqf property inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

