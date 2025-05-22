Left Menu

Israeli Foreign Minister Accuses European Officials of 'Toxic Antisemitic Incitement'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused unnamed European officials of fostering antisemitic incitement, which he claims led to the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington. The accusation comes amid increasing criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza, where a blockade has intensified humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:47 IST
Israeli Foreign Minister Accuses European Officials of 'Toxic Antisemitic Incitement'
Gideon Saar

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has leveled accusations against unnamed European officials, alleging they have contributed to a climate of 'toxic antisemitic incitement.' This, according to Saar, has led to the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

The remarks come as Israel faces heightened criticism from Europe for its ongoing military operations in Gaza. Notably, the blockade on humanitarian aid to the region has drawn severe warnings from international groups, citing the worsening conditions.

Saar refrained from naming specific countries or leaders but underscored a growing global antagonism towards Israel. The tension escalates amid ongoing international discourse, with Western allies like France and Britain expressing their concerns and considering actions in response to Israel's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025