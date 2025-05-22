Israeli Foreign Minister Accuses European Officials of 'Toxic Antisemitic Incitement'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has leveled accusations against unnamed European officials, alleging they have contributed to a climate of 'toxic antisemitic incitement.' This, according to Saar, has led to the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

The remarks come as Israel faces heightened criticism from Europe for its ongoing military operations in Gaza. Notably, the blockade on humanitarian aid to the region has drawn severe warnings from international groups, citing the worsening conditions.

Saar refrained from naming specific countries or leaders but underscored a growing global antagonism towards Israel. The tension escalates amid ongoing international discourse, with Western allies like France and Britain expressing their concerns and considering actions in response to Israel's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)