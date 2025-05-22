Mystery Surrounds Woman Found in Suitcase
A woman's body was found in a suitcase near Chandapura, suspected to have been strangled and dumped from a train. Law enforcement is striving to ascertain her identity, with investigations led by Superintendent C K Bawa revealing no signs of sexual assault or additional injuries. Murder charges have been filed.
- Country:
- India
A shocking discovery near Chandapura has sent ripples through the community as police found a woman's body stuffed in a suitcase on Thursday. Authorities confirmed that she was likely strangled.
The abandoned suitcase was located near Surya City, on the railway tracks at Anekal. Investigators speculate that the body was disposed of from a moving train, intensifying the mystery surrounding the case.
Bengaluru Rural's Superintendent of Police, C K Bawa, stated the primary objective is to identify the deceased as six teams have begun probing the incident. Preliminary findings indicate no signs of sexual assault or further injuries. Murder charges under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita have been registered against unknown individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- woman
- murder
- Chandapura
- suitcase
- investigation
- train
- strangled
- C K Bawa
- crime
- police
ALSO READ
High Tensions: UN Chief Urges Restraint Between Nuclear Neighbors India and Pakistan
China Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Pahalgam attack investigation has revealed Pakistan's link to it: FS Misri.
Russia Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Finnish F/A-18 Hornet Crash: Pilot Safe, Investigation Underway