Mystery Surrounds Woman Found in Suitcase

A shocking discovery near Chandapura has sent ripples through the community as police found a woman's body stuffed in a suitcase on Thursday. Authorities confirmed that she was likely strangled.

The abandoned suitcase was located near Surya City, on the railway tracks at Anekal. Investigators speculate that the body was disposed of from a moving train, intensifying the mystery surrounding the case.

Bengaluru Rural's Superintendent of Police, C K Bawa, stated the primary objective is to identify the deceased as six teams have begun probing the incident. Preliminary findings indicate no signs of sexual assault or further injuries. Murder charges under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita have been registered against unknown individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)