Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Woman Found in Suitcase

A woman's body was found in a suitcase near Chandapura, suspected to have been strangled and dumped from a train. Law enforcement is striving to ascertain her identity, with investigations led by Superintendent C K Bawa revealing no signs of sexual assault or additional injuries. Murder charges have been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:50 IST
Mystery Surrounds Woman Found in Suitcase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery near Chandapura has sent ripples through the community as police found a woman's body stuffed in a suitcase on Thursday. Authorities confirmed that she was likely strangled.

The abandoned suitcase was located near Surya City, on the railway tracks at Anekal. Investigators speculate that the body was disposed of from a moving train, intensifying the mystery surrounding the case.

Bengaluru Rural's Superintendent of Police, C K Bawa, stated the primary objective is to identify the deceased as six teams have begun probing the incident. Preliminary findings indicate no signs of sexual assault or further injuries. Murder charges under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita have been registered against unknown individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025