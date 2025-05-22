Russian Forces Secure Strategic Settlement in Eastern Ukraine

In a strategic development, Russian forces have captured Nova Poltavka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to an announcement by the Russian defence ministry.

The reported capture marks a significant advance in the ongoing conflict in the region, underscoring the tense military situation.

Concurrently, Russian news agencies have reported that air defence systems have downed 317 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory in the past 24 hours, with a cumulative total of 485 drones intercepted since the evening of May 20.

