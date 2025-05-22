Left Menu

Russian Forces Secure Strategic Settlement in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have successfully captured Nova Poltavka, a settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, as confirmed by the Russian defence ministry. Additionally, 317 Ukrainian drones were reportedly downed over Russian territory in a single day, bringing the total to 485 drones shot down since May 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:23 IST
  • Russia

In a strategic development, Russian forces have captured Nova Poltavka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to an announcement by the Russian defence ministry.

The reported capture marks a significant advance in the ongoing conflict in the region, underscoring the tense military situation.

Concurrently, Russian news agencies have reported that air defence systems have downed 317 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory in the past 24 hours, with a cumulative total of 485 drones intercepted since the evening of May 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

