South Africa Launches Next-Gen Exporter Incubation to Boost Youth Exporters

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (the dtic) has officially launched the Next-Generation Exporter Incubation Programme, an ambitious initiative tailored to develop a new wave of globally competitive, youth-led export businesses in South Africa. This 12-month intervention is designed to provide young entrepreneurs—especially alumni from the Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education (EDHE) programme—with the tools, training, and mentorship needed to transition from local business operators to successful international exporters.

Vision for a Youth-Led Export Economy

At the programme’s virtual launch, Willem van der Spuy, Acting Deputy Director-General of Exports at the dtic, emphasized its strategic intent. He described the initiative as a "high-impact intervention" and a "bold step forward in building a sustainable pipeline of export-ready, youth-led enterprises." According to van der Spuy, the programme is anchored in the broader objective of inclusive economic growth and international trade integration.

“This programme is about instilling a culture of exporting among youth and student-run businesses,” he said. “It empowers them to engage meaningfully in global markets while contributing to job creation and inclusive economic transformation in South Africa.”

Core Programme Features

The Next-Gen Exporter Incubation Programme will run annually and includes a comprehensive package of support mechanisms. Selected participants will benefit from:

Expert Mentorship and Technical Advisory Services Each entrepreneur will be matched with industry experts to guide them through the export journey.

Export Readiness Training Participants will be trained on essential topics like global trade dynamics, export documentation, logistics, and customs procedures.

International Standards and Compliance Support Special modules will help youth entrepreneurs understand and meet the standards and certification needs of global markets.

Market Entry and Export Marketing Strategy Development Entrepreneurs will gain the tools to research target markets, craft marketing plans, and navigate international trade regulations.

Digital Trade Enablement Recognising the growing significance of technology, the programme also places strong emphasis on e-commerce and digital platform solutions for market access.

A Platform for Strategic Global Trade Access

The programme will further connect participants with opportunities under major strategic trade agreements and platforms, including:

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

The Southern African Development Community (SADC)

Preferential trade access to the European Union (EU)

Tools for cross-border e-commerce engagement

This multi-market orientation is intended to open new corridors for trade, positioning South Africa’s youth-owned businesses as dynamic players on the global stage.

Strengthened Partnerships in Youth Entrepreneurship

The launch of this programme follows the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the dtic and Universities South Africa (USAf). This collaboration aims to strengthen entrepreneurship and export development through academic and industry synergy, focusing particularly on empowering student-owned businesses.

Kwanele Mkhwanazi, Director of Export Development and Support at the dtic, who is overseeing the rollout of the programme, stated: "We urge all qualifying young entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity. It’s not just about exporting goods—it's about exporting innovation, creativity, and the future of South African enterprise."

Application Details and Contact

The call for applications for the 2025/26 intake is now open and will close on 31 May 2025. Young business owners, particularly those who have participated in the EDHE programme, are encouraged to apply.

All programme-related inquiries can be directed to: learnexport@thedtic.gov.za

This initiative stands as a beacon for aspiring exporters, offering the structure and support needed to navigate and thrive in the international marketplace—an essential component in reshaping the economic destiny of South Africa’s youth.