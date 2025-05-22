Britain and Mauritius Poised to Seal Chagos Islands Deal Amid Controversy

Britain is poised to finalize a significant agreement with Mauritius on the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands after a last-minute injunction was overturned by a London judge. The deal, set to be signed on Thursday, will allow the UK to retain control over the strategically crucial Diego Garcia military base through a 99-year lease.

The agreement, which has sparked opposition within Britain's political landscape, includes a financial package of £3 billion to be paid to Mauritius. Critics, including political opponents, argue that the deal compromises Britain's national security and excludes the interests of the Chagossian diaspora.

Despite the legal challenges and political controversy, government representatives emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with key international partners, particularly the U.S. The agreement marks a significant chapter in the longstanding geopolitical narrative between Mauritius, Britain, and the displaced Chagossian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)