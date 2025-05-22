Left Menu

Congress Stages 24-Hour Dharna for Enhanced SEBC Reservation

The Congress initiated a 24-hour protest near Odisha Chief Minister's residence, demanding a 27% reservation for the Socially and Economically Backward Class in education and jobs. Led by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, the protest called for immediate implementation of reservations across sectors and strengthened SC, ST financial institutions.

The Congress party has launched a 24-hour dharna in Odisha demanding a five-point charter of demands, which includes a 27% reservation for Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) candidates in education and employment. The demonstration took place near Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's official residence.

Led by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das and AICC in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, party members gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Marg. This protest follows the opposition BJD's recent rally with similar demands. The state's current provision offers an 11.25% quota for SEBC in higher education but excludes medical and technical courses, prompting calls for expanded inclusion.

Bhakta Charan Das highlighted that Congress's demands also include immediate reservation implementation in elections and the private sector, alongside strengthening financial support for SEBC communities. Opposition members assert that reservations should be proportional to the SEBC population, which exceeds 50% in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

