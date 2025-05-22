The ongoing legal dispute between Celebi Hava Servisi AS and the Indian government has taken a critical turn as national security concerns are being weighed against principles of fairness. In court, the government maintained that in certain situations, providing detailed reasons for actions or offering a hearing is not viable.

Officials highlighted previous court rulings that prioritize national security over the mandate of fairness, thus justifying their stance in the Celebi India case. This reflects the delicate balance between ensuring security and adhering to legal fairness, a point reinforced by history in similar cases.

In this context, the authorities did consider Celebi India's representation submitted just a day before the clearance was revoked. However, due to the situation's sensitive nature, they argue adherence to natural justice principles wasn't obligatory. The case remains a significant point of contention concerning national security policy.

