Trump's Misleading Claims on South Africa's White Minority

U.S. President Donald Trump made several misleading claims about the alleged persecution of South Africa's white minority during a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. These claims included genocide of white farmers, land expropriation without compensation, and misrepresented video evidence, all of which were debunked by facts and court rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:35 IST
President Donald Trump faced criticism for making several misleading claims about South Africa's treatment of its white minority during a recent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Trump's assertions, which were a focal point of the Oval Office discussion, included allegations of a white genocide and forced land expropriation without compensation.

During the meeting, Trump interrupted Ramaphosa multiple times while playing a video featuring inflammatory speeches from South African politicians, some of which dated back several years. Fact-checkers and court rulings have since dismantled these claims, citing evidence that contradicts the narrative of targeted genocide against white farmers.

Moreover, Trump's statements about land seizures in South Africa were also unfounded. Although South African President Ramaphosa signed a law allowing land expropriation, no land has been taken without due process. This meeting highlighted the spread of misinformation and its impact on international relations.

