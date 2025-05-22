CIA Incident: Security Measures Intensified After Early Morning Engagement
The CIA detained a person outside its headquarters after an early morning engagement. While officials confirmed the individual was taken into custody, details about gunfire remain undisclosed. This incident follows a separate shooting involving Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, with no connections confirmed between the events.
An individual was apprehended by CIA security personnel early Thursday following an incident outside the agency's headquarters. The CIA confirmed the person's detention, while details on whether gunfire was involved were not disclosed.
According to NBC News, a source indicated that shots were fired, resulting in the person being shot. The Fairfax police corroborated that the event took place at roughly 4 a.m., advising ABC News of the timeline.
The CIA responded by closing its Langley compound's main entrance and urging staff to use different routes. This escalation occurred less than a day after two Israeli Embassy staffers were killed in an unrelated downtown Washington incident.
