Modi Vows to Halt Water Amidst Rising Terrorism Concerns
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India would withhold its share of water from Pakistan, demanding a cessation of terrorism exports. This move followed the Pahalgam terror attack, which prompted India to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, accusing Pakistan of treaty breaches and terrorism support.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that India will withhold its share of water specified under the Indus Waters Treaty if Islamabad continues to support cross-border terrorism.
Following a terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 casualties, India suspended the treaty and announced measures to press Pakistan further. Modi emphasized the gravity of perpetrating violence against Indians, which he said would have severe consequences for Pakistan.
The 1960 treaty, mediated by the World Bank, has regulated water use between the two countries. However, India insists on its right to put the agreement into abeyance due to Pakistan's treaty violations and terrorism promotion.
