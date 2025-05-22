End of an Era: Security Forces Eliminate Top Maoist Leader
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the killing of Maoist leader Basavaraju as a significant breakthrough against Naxalism. Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI (Maoist), was killed in an operation by security forces. His death is seen as a pivotal moment in combating rebel forces in India.
In a decisive move against Naxalism, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared the death of senior Maoist leader Basavaraju as a pivotal achievement for Indian security forces. The high-profile leader, responsible for numerous attacks, was among 27 insurgents killed along the Narayanpur and Bijapur district borders this Wednesday.
Basavaraju, known as the backbone of the militant movement, had a collective bounty of Rs 3 crore, with contributions from the Chhattisgarh government, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and various states. His elimination marks the first neutralization of a Maoist of his rank in three decades, reinforcing the government's stance against armed rebellion.
Chief Minister Sai credited the successful operation to the bravery of security personnel, emphasizing the importance of continuing development in tribal regions. Since assuming office in December 2023, more than 400 Naxalites have been neutralized, underscoring the administration's resolve to dismantle the insurgency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
