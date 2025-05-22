Left Menu

Aviation Security Alert: Centre Revokes Celebi's Clearance Amid Tensions

The Indian government revoked security clearance for Turkey-based Celebi, citing unprecedented aviation security threats. With Celebi involved in significant airport operations, concerns arose from Turkey's support of Pakistan. Court proceedings continue as national security takes precedence over procedural fairness.

Updated: 22-05-2025 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has come under scrutiny for its decision to revoke the security clearance of Turkey-based Celebi, an aviation services company, citing an unprecedented threat to aviation security.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta justified the move in front of Justice Sachin Datta, emphasizing that giving prior warnings or hearings in such sensitive matters could undermine the intended security actions.

The decision follows diplomatic tensions, as Turkey supported Pakistan over India's strikes on terror camps. Despite Celebi's long-standing operations and significant workforce in India, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety withdrew clearance citing national security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

