Navi Mumbai Wife and Paramour Arrested in Kidnapping Plot Against Abusive Husband
In Navi Mumbai, a woman and her paramour were arrested for attempting to kill her husband due to his alcoholism and abusive behavior. The victim survived, leading to their arrest. The case initially appeared as a missing person report but later unfolded into a criminal investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a startling development in Navi Mumbai, a 28-year-old woman alongside her paramour has been apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and attempting to murder her husband owing to his persistent alcohol abuse, according to a senior police officer's statement on Thursday.
The intended victim, Kalidas Waghmare, a 30-year-old resident of Ambedkar Nagar slums, narrowly escaped the fatal plot hatched by his wife. An initial missing persons report morphed into a full-blown criminal investigation as more details concerning the plot surfaced.
Facing continuous harassment from her alcohol-dependent husband, the woman conspired with Suresh Hariprasad Yadav, a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver, to execute the plan. The duo has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 140(1) and section 3(5) for their criminal intentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
