Navi Mumbai Wife and Paramour Arrested in Kidnapping Plot Against Abusive Husband

In a startling development in Navi Mumbai, a 28-year-old woman alongside her paramour has been apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and attempting to murder her husband owing to his persistent alcohol abuse, according to a senior police officer's statement on Thursday.

The intended victim, Kalidas Waghmare, a 30-year-old resident of Ambedkar Nagar slums, narrowly escaped the fatal plot hatched by his wife. An initial missing persons report morphed into a full-blown criminal investigation as more details concerning the plot surfaced.

Facing continuous harassment from her alcohol-dependent husband, the woman conspired with Suresh Hariprasad Yadav, a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver, to execute the plan. The duo has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 140(1) and section 3(5) for their criminal intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)