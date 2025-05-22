Haryana's Trail of Hope: AHTU's Unyielding Quest in Reuniting Missing Persons

In a resounding success, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Haryana Police has traced and reunited 3,406 missing persons with their families from January 1 to March 31, 2025. This remarkable achievement showcases a recovery rate of 78.1 percent, according to a statement released Thursday.

Over the past 18 months, the unit has excelled in solving long-standing missing person cases. Specifically, it tracked down 44 individuals missing for over two decades, 22 missing for more than 16 years, 47 missing for over 11 years, and 54 missing for over six years, the statement elaborated.

The process relied on both technology and skill to resolve cases involving speech, hearing-impaired, or mentally challenged individuals, further complicating the task. Meanwhile, Haryana's Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur emphasized the social impact of the initiative, noting its potential as a model for other states, thereby placing Haryana in a leadership position in addressing such sensitive issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)