Desperate Aid Efforts Amid Gaza Blockade
Aid trucks began entering Gaza as Israel allowed limited deliveries to alleviate severe shortages caused by an 11-week blockade. Despite international pressure, only 90 trucks were permitted entry, far fewer than the 600 allowed daily during a ceasefire. The humanitarian crisis continues in the war-torn region.
Gaza's dire humanitarian situation saw a glimmer of hope on Thursday as some aid trucks entered the enclave after Israel eased its blockade restrictions. Despite this move, the influx is far from sufficient to meet the overwhelming needs caused by the ongoing 11-week blockade, according to Palestinian officials.
While Israel permitted 100 trucks carrying essential goods, including baby food and medical supplies, the current entry pales in comparison to the 600 trucks that would normally pass during a ceasefire. The Palestinian Red Crescent has warned of potential chaos as people desperately await the aid, with fears of potential looting upon its arrival.
Meanwhile, health and humanitarian organizations stress the need for a consistent and expanded aid flow to address the dire shortage of basic necessities. Israel cites security concerns as justification for the blockade, while the UN warns a quarter of Gaza's 2.3 million residents face starvation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
