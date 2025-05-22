Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Enforcement Directorate for Overreach in Investigations

The Supreme Court has criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for overstepping its jurisdiction and mishandling investigations. Citing examples from various cases, the court noted ED's misuse of power, unfair detention practices, and low conviction rates. Judges emphasized the need for lawful, evidence-based investigations by the agency.

Updated: 22-05-2025 21:00 IST
The Supreme Court has reprimanded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly overstepping its bounds in several high-profile investigations, accusing the agency of crossing 'all limits' in its actions against state-managed entities like Tamil Nadu's TASMAC.

A series of recent rulings emphasize persistent judicial concern over the ED's tactics, suggesting that its use of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) borders on misuse. Chief Justice B R Gavai and other Justices have called out the agency's practices, which range from unjust detentions to allegedly coerced statements.

The court's critique also includes the need for the ED to enhance its conviction rate through more scientific and evidence-based investigations, highlighting the agency's controversial handling of cases involving political figures and former officials.

