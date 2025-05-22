Left Menu

Chaos at CIA: Woman Drives at HQ Gates, Faces Gunfire

A security incident unfolded at the CIA headquarters when a woman drove towards the gates, ignoring stop commands. Security opened fire, and she was apprehended. The woman, with a history of DUI, was reportedly in stable condition after the incident, which is under FBI investigation.

Updated: 22-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:23 IST
A security breach occurred at the CIA headquarters when a woman drove her vehicle towards the gates, disregarding orders to stop. Security personnel responded by opening fire before taking her into custody. The incident unfolded early Thursday morning near Washington, D.C.

The woman, a young U.S. citizen with a prior record of driving infractions, was reportedly in stable condition following the event. While initial reports didn't confirm whether she was struck by gunfire, NBC News suggested she may have been hit.

The FBI is now handling the investigation, with no injuries reported among security staff. This event followed a separate, unrelated shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, underscoring a tense week in the capital.

