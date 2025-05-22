Left Menu

Nail in the Coffin: Chhattisgarh's Major Strike Against Naxalism

The Chhattisgarh government announced a significant victory over Naxalism with the elimination of top Maoist leader Basavaraju. This operation marks a critical breakthrough in the decades-long conflict, reflecting the efforts of security forces to restore peace and focus on regional development. Over 400 Naxalites have been neutralized in recent operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:02 IST
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared victory over Naxalism with the killing of top Maoist leader Basavaraju by security forces. This significant operation involved the neutralization of 27 Naxalites in a recent gun battle across the Narayanpur and Bijapur districts, where two security personnel also lost their lives.

Basavaraju, the Communist Party of India (Maoist)'s general secretary, was a high-profile target with a bounty totaling Rs 3 crore, reflecting his importance within the Naxalite hierarchy. His death is seen as a major blow to the movement, with Sai emphasizing the state's aim to eradicate Naxalism by Mach 2026.

With over 400 Naxalites eliminated in recent efforts, Chhattisgarh's government, under Sai and guided by the BJP, heralds the operations as pivotal. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma insisted that peace talks would be under strict government direction, dismissing external influences.

