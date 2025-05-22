Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over Vimal Negi's Mysterious Death

The BJP has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of concealing facts regarding the death of HPPCL's chief engineer, Vimal Negi. Despite demands for a CBI investigation from Negi's family, the state government has refused, leading to suspicions of corruption and allegations against HPPCL officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused the Himachal Pradesh government of obscuring the truth behind the death of Vimal Negi, the chief engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). The party's primary concern is the state's refusal to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) despite mounting demands.

Vimal Negi disappeared on March 10 and was found dead in Bilaspur on March 18, prompting his grieving family to protest outside the HPPCL office with his body. The BJP, led by Himachal Pradesh president Rajiv Bindal, has alleged that the government is potentially trying to shield certain individuals involved in the case.

Subsequent to these allegations, Negi's family claimed he faced harassment from superiors, leading to charges being filed against HPPCL's managing director and director of Electrical. These developments have intensified calls for transparency and a thorough investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding Negi's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

