Left Menu

No Retrial for Officer in Fatal Michigan Shooting: A Controversial Decision

Christopher Schurr, a Michigan officer, will not face a retrial for the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. The shooting followed a chaotic traffic stop, and Schurr claimed self-defense, arguing Lyoya had attempted to control his Taser.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:43 IST
No Retrial for Officer in Fatal Michigan Shooting: A Controversial Decision
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move certain to provoke backlash among civil rights activists, Michigan prosecutor Chris Becker announced there will be no second trial for Christopher Schurr, a police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya.

The incident unfolded during a chaotic traffic stop in April 2022 when Schurr stopped Lyoya's vehicle for a wrong license plate. Video evidence showed the officer shooting Lyoya in the back of the head during a scuffle on the ground.

The decision follows a hung jury in the initial trial, where opinions differed on Schurr's self-defense claim. Records indicated various factors, like revoked license and high blood alcohol level, influenced Lyoya's decision to flee the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025