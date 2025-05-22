No Retrial for Officer in Fatal Michigan Shooting: A Controversial Decision

In a move certain to provoke backlash among civil rights activists, Michigan prosecutor Chris Becker announced there will be no second trial for Christopher Schurr, a police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya.

The incident unfolded during a chaotic traffic stop in April 2022 when Schurr stopped Lyoya's vehicle for a wrong license plate. Video evidence showed the officer shooting Lyoya in the back of the head during a scuffle on the ground.

The decision follows a hung jury in the initial trial, where opinions differed on Schurr's self-defense claim. Records indicated various factors, like revoked license and high blood alcohol level, influenced Lyoya's decision to flee the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)