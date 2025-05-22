Left Menu

Indore Man's Poison Protest Unveils Marital Conflict

A man in Indore consumed poison in an alleged suicide attempt after accusing his wife of infidelity. He filmed a video voicing his accusations before becoming critically ill. The alleged lover has been arrested, and an investigation by police is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, attempted suicide by consuming poison, alleging that his wife was unfaithful, according to police reports on Thursday.

Before the incident, the man recorded a video detailing his situation, police said. He consumed poison within the Aerodrome police station's jurisdiction on Wednesday, accusing his wife of having an extramarital relationship.

The man, who is critically ill, remains in the ICU under medical supervision. Meanwhile, Maqsood Khan, the individual alleged to be involved with the man's wife, has been detained as a preventive action, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena, who noted that investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

