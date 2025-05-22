Judge Blocks Major Education Dept. Cuts Under Trump's Order

A U.S. District Judge has issued an injunction to prevent the Trump administration from executing an executive order that would dismantle the Department of Education and eliminate over half its workforce. Judge Myong Joun cited a lack of authorizing statute and the adverse effects on departmental functions.

The Department of Education's mass termination was defended by the Justice Department, claiming the move aimed to increase efficiency by reducing bureaucratic excess. However, Judge Joun argued that such cuts cripple the department's ability to fulfill its statutory duties, prompting a legal block on staff reductions.

The injunction, driven by lawsuits from Democratic-led states and educational groups, underscores tension over federal education policy amid Trump's efforts to shift educational responsibilities to local authorities. The Education Department, meanwhile, plans to challenge the legal ruling.

