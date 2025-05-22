Paramedic's Plea in Hebrew: A Tale of Survival and Justice

A Palestinian Red Crescent paramedic's plea in Hebrew saved his life during an attack that left 15 aid workers dead in southern Gaza. Assad Al-Nassasrah's survival and upcoming testimony could undermine Israeli official narratives and fuel international calls for justice.

The incident, which occurred on March 23, drew widespread condemnation as Red Crescent and U.N. officials accused Israeli forces of targeting emergency workers. Despite initial Israeli military claims of engaging with Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, video evidence suggested otherwise. Subsequent investigations have led to admission of "professional failures" and potential criminal charges.

Younis Al-Khatib, president of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, expressed hope that Al-Nassasrah's experience will spotlight the challenges faced by humanitarian workers in conflict zones. Legal actions by international bodies may follow, highlighting demands for accountability and protection of aid workers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)