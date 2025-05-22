Electoral Bonds: Transparency Battle Revealed
Justice (Retd) Madan Lokur criticizes the Supreme Court's ruling on electoral bonds, suggesting a Special Investigation Team is needed for transparency. The scheme, designed for transparent political funding but criticized for donor anonymity, faced opposition from various political figures and activists seeking increased electoral transparency.
- Country:
- India
In a critical evaluation of the Supreme Court's decision on electoral bonds, former Justice (Retd) Madan Lokur expressed dissatisfaction, stating the judgment did not go far enough. Lokur emphasized the need for transparency and suggested the formation of a Special Investigation Team to scrutinize the issue more closely.
The electoral bond scheme, intended to enhance transparency in political funding when introduced in 2018, has faced mounting criticism, especially after being deemed unconstitutional by the apex court in February 2024. Critics, including Jagdeep Chokar and Congress leader Pawan Khera, argue the scheme falls short, concealing donor identities while offering an advantage to the government.
Activists like Anjali Bharadwaj and former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa highlight ongoing challenges in electoral processes, calling for stricter transparency standards. As discussions on electoral reforms continue, the contrast between political strategies and public expectations remains a focal point.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to probe helicopter crash in Uttarakhand: Officials.
Tragic Helicopter Crash in Uttarakhand Under Investigation
Mystery Metal Debris in Amritsar Sparks Investigation
Senator Calls for Investigation into Military's Migrant Deportation Flight
UPenn Under Investigation: Foreign Donations and Federal Compliance