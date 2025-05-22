Electoral Bonds: Transparency Battle Revealed

In a critical evaluation of the Supreme Court's decision on electoral bonds, former Justice (Retd) Madan Lokur expressed dissatisfaction, stating the judgment did not go far enough. Lokur emphasized the need for transparency and suggested the formation of a Special Investigation Team to scrutinize the issue more closely.

The electoral bond scheme, intended to enhance transparency in political funding when introduced in 2018, has faced mounting criticism, especially after being deemed unconstitutional by the apex court in February 2024. Critics, including Jagdeep Chokar and Congress leader Pawan Khera, argue the scheme falls short, concealing donor identities while offering an advantage to the government.

Activists like Anjali Bharadwaj and former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa highlight ongoing challenges in electoral processes, calling for stricter transparency standards. As discussions on electoral reforms continue, the contrast between political strategies and public expectations remains a focal point.

(With inputs from agencies.)