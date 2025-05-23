Left Menu

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva: Leading the Madhya Pradesh High Court

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. This appointment, announced by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, follows Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait's upcoming retirement. Justice Sachdeva, a Delhi native, has served as a judge since 2013.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is set to welcome Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva as its Acting Chief Justice. The announcement, made through an official notification on Thursday by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, details his appointment starting on May 24, succeeding the retiring Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.

Justice Sachdeva, born in Delhi in 1964, completed his law degree at Delhi University in 1988 and began his legal practice in the same year. His distinguished career saw him elevated as a judge of the Delhi High Court in 2013.

As part of his judicial journey, Justice Sachdeva was transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 31, 2024. His leadership is expected to guide the court through a significant transitional phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

