Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva: Leading the Madhya Pradesh High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is set to welcome Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva as its Acting Chief Justice. The announcement, made through an official notification on Thursday by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, details his appointment starting on May 24, succeeding the retiring Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.

Justice Sachdeva, born in Delhi in 1964, completed his law degree at Delhi University in 1988 and began his legal practice in the same year. His distinguished career saw him elevated as a judge of the Delhi High Court in 2013.

As part of his judicial journey, Justice Sachdeva was transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 31, 2024. His leadership is expected to guide the court through a significant transitional phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)