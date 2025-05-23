Controversy Over New Gaza Aid Distribution Model
A U.S.-backed entity, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, plans to implement a new aid distribution model in Gaza. While it has received significant funding, the U.N. disapproves, saying it compromises humanitarian principles. Israel supports the plan amidst ongoing conflict with Hamas, impacting aid dissemination strategies in the region.
A new U.S.-backed initiative to distribute aid in Gaza, orchestrated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has sparked contention. Established in February, the foundation received over $100 million in commitments, yet its approach faces criticism for allegedly lacking impartiality.
Israel, which halted all aid deliveries in March, supports the GHF. This organization aims to open four secure distribution sites in Gaza, facilitated by U.S. security firms. These zones are designed to ensure the safety of civilians during ongoing military operations.
The United Nations and various aid organizations have opposed the new model, arguing it violates humanitarian principles. They assert the model restricts aid distribution and could harm displaced populations. Nevertheless, the GHF remains committed to starting its operations by the end of May.
