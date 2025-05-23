Cyber Espionage: Russian Hackers Target Aid Supply Chains to Ukraine

Hackers linked to Russian military intelligence have targeted Western technology and logistics companies involved in supporting Ukraine, according to a report by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA). These cyberattacks aimed to extract information regarding the assistance reaching Ukraine and involved gaining access to internet-connected camera feeds near Ukraine's borders.

The extensive hacking campaign breached defense, transportation, and logistics firms across several Western nations, as well as key infrastructure like ports, airports, and railway systems. This activity, which started in 2022, primarily focused on more than 10,000 cameras, including those in Ukraine, Romania, and Poland. The report didn't disclose whether the hackers succeeded in their efforts.

The cyber threats, attributed to the Russian military intelligence group known as "Fancy Bear," exploited vulnerabilities in small office networks and used phishing techniques. Such activities underscore the ongoing cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations involved in Ukraine's aid logistics. Authorities urge at-risk entities to enhance security to mitigate further risks.

