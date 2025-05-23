Left Menu

North Korea Probes Warship Launch Mishap

North Korea launches a comprehensive investigation into the accident involving a warship earlier this week. The incident resulted from a loss of balance during the vessel's launch, causing damage to the warship's bottom portions, according to state media KCNA.

Updated: 23-05-2025 02:48 IST
North Korea has initiated a thorough investigation into a recent accident that took place during the launch of a warship earlier this week. According to reports from state media outlet KCNA, this incident has prompted immediate action from the authorities to identify the root causes.

Details from KCNA revealed that the mishap occurred due to a loss of balance as the vessel was launched. This imbalance led to significant damage, including crushed sections at the bottom of the warship, raising concerns about the operational protocols followed during the launch process.

The investigation, which is in full swing, aims to scrutinize every aspect of the event to ensure that such incidents do not repeat in the future. The outcome could potentially lead to changes in launch procedures or the design of military vessels to enhance safety and efficacy.

