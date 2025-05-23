Seoul and Washington Maintain Troop Levels Amid Reports

South Korea's defense ministry has categorically denied engaging in any discussions with Washington regarding the potential withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, according to a report by Yonhap news agency on Friday.

This statement comes in response to a report by the Wall Street Journal suggesting that the United States was contemplating the removal of approximately 4,500 troops stationed in South Korea.

Both Seoul and Washington have assured that they remain committed to their existing military arrangements, with no current plans to alter the established number of U.S. forces in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)