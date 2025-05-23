Left Menu

Seoul and Washington Maintain Troop Levels Amid Reports

South Korea's defense ministry denied reports about discussions with Washington on withdrawing U.S. troops, following a Wall Street Journal article suggesting the U.S. might pull 4,500 troops from the country. Both nations maintain their military presence as previously agreed, without current plans to alter troop numbers in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-05-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 05:23 IST
Seoul and Washington Maintain Troop Levels Amid Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's defense ministry has categorically denied engaging in any discussions with Washington regarding the potential withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, according to a report by Yonhap news agency on Friday.

This statement comes in response to a report by the Wall Street Journal suggesting that the United States was contemplating the removal of approximately 4,500 troops stationed in South Korea.

Both Seoul and Washington have assured that they remain committed to their existing military arrangements, with no current plans to alter the established number of U.S. forces in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025