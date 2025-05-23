Seoul and Washington Maintain Troop Levels Amid Reports
South Korea's defense ministry denied reports about discussions with Washington on withdrawing U.S. troops, following a Wall Street Journal article suggesting the U.S. might pull 4,500 troops from the country. Both nations maintain their military presence as previously agreed, without current plans to alter troop numbers in South Korea.
South Korea's defense ministry has categorically denied engaging in any discussions with Washington regarding the potential withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, according to a report by Yonhap news agency on Friday.
This statement comes in response to a report by the Wall Street Journal suggesting that the United States was contemplating the removal of approximately 4,500 troops stationed in South Korea.
Both Seoul and Washington have assured that they remain committed to their existing military arrangements, with no current plans to alter the established number of U.S. forces in South Korea.
