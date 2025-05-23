Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Shira Perlmutter, the U.S. Copyright Office director ousted by the Trump administration, has initiated legal action against President Donald Trump and key government figures. Perlmutter claims her termination was unconstitutional, given that only Congress possesses the authority to remove her. This development is part of a string of legal battles involving Trump's dismissal of federal officials since his presidency began.

The lawsuit, lodged in a Washington, D.C., federal court, highlights the continuing friction between the administration and federal offices. Neither the White House nor representatives of the Copyright Office or Perlmutter have commented on the matter. The Supreme Court has recently upheld Trump's removal of two Democrats from federal labor boards, further stirring controversy over presidential powers regarding independent agencies.

Perlmutter's firing, confirmed on May 12, came days after a pivotal report on the role of AI in copyright law was released. The report indicated that using copyrighted content to train AI might not be legally protected, posing challenges for tech giants like OpenAI and Meta. Perlmutter seeks to invalidate her dismissal and prevent Trump appointees from assuming interim roles at the Copyright Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)