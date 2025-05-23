Jan-Marie Doogue Appointed Chair of NZ Parole Board, Replacing Sir Ronald Young

In a significant judicial appointment announced today, Attorney-General Judith Collins confirmed that retired High Court Judge Jan-Marie Doogue will assume the position of Chairperson of the New Zealand Parole Board, beginning 15 July 2025. Justice Doogue brings with her more than four decades of experience in the legal profession, including a distinguished judicial career that spanned both the District and High Courts.

A Legacy of Legal Excellence

Justice Jan-Marie Doogue began her career in private practice in 1983 with the firm Cairns Slane, swiftly rising through the ranks to become a partner by 1986. She further cemented her reputation in the legal field when she joined the partnership of Morrison Morpeth in 1990. Two years later, she transitioned to the independent Bar, focusing on litigation and family law.

Her judicial career commenced in 1994 with her appointment as a District and Family Court Judge, reflecting her expertise in sensitive and high-stakes legal matters. In 2011, she made history as she was appointed Chief District Court Judge, a role in which she played a pivotal part in the administration and modernization of New Zealand’s busiest courts.

In 2019, Justice Doogue was elevated to the High Court Bench, where she served with distinction until her retirement in 2024. Her tenure was marked by a balanced judicial philosophy, meticulous legal reasoning, and a strong commitment to justice.

Replacing a Respected Predecessor

Justice Doogue succeeds Sir Ronald Young, who recently stepped down after completing two terms as Chairperson of the Parole Board. Attorney-General Collins paid tribute to Sir Ronald’s leadership, particularly his dedication to enhancing the role of victims in the parole process.

“I want to thank Sir Ronald for the able and committed leadership he provided throughout his tenure as chairperson, and in particular the focus he placed on the role of victims within the parole process,” Collins said.

Sir Ronald’s tenure was characterized by an emphasis on transparency, public safety, and the humane treatment of those navigating the correctional system. His efforts contributed to a more inclusive approach, particularly in integrating victim impact considerations into parole hearings.

Expectations for the Future

With Justice Doogue taking the helm, expectations are high for the continuation of thoughtful, fair, and rigorous oversight of the parole process. Her legal acumen, paired with a long-standing commitment to judicial integrity, makes her an ideal choice to lead the board through the challenges of the coming years.

“I welcome the appointment of someone with Justice Doogue’s legal acumen and administrative experience to this demanding role,” Ms Collins said in her official statement.

The Parole Board is responsible for making critical decisions regarding the conditional release of prisoners, and its role in balancing public safety with rehabilitation efforts is essential to the criminal justice system. Justice Doogue’s appointment signals a continuation of principled leadership, with a likely focus on both justice and compassion.

As she prepares to step into this influential role, Justice Doogue’s wealth of experience positions her to address complex parole decisions with clarity, fairness, and empathy. Stakeholders across the justice sector will be watching closely as she brings her signature professionalism and insight to this new chapter in public service.