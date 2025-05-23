SIA Cracks Down on Narco-Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) executed a raid in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, targeting Zameer Sheikh's residence in relation to a narco-terrorism funding investigation. The raid is part of a broader probe into financial connections between terrorist groups and local individuals or organizations. Seized materials are under analysis.
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday intensified its fight against narco-terrorism by raiding a property in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Official sources revealed that the raid took place in the police line belt of the Sailan area.
This operation was linked to an investigation focusing on Zameer Sheikh's involvement in narco-terrorism funding. The SIA is scrutinizing potential financial ties between terrorist organizations and individuals within the region.
During the raid, Sheikh's residence was meticulously searched for incriminating evidence. The seized materials are currently being analyzed, as the agency continues its dedicated investigation into these suspected unlawful financial activities.
