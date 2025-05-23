Former NCP Leader and Son Arrested in Dowry Harassment and Suicide Case

In a significant development, former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil were apprehended on Friday in connection with a grave case of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The pair had been evading arrest following the tragic suicide of Hagawane's daughter-in-law, Vaishnavi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad, the father-son duo was captured in Pune's Swargate area while attempting to flee the city. Law enforcement had mobilized six teams to locate them after an FIR was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections against harassment and domestic violence.

The case hinges on accusations from Vaishnavi's parents, who claim enormous dowry demands were made by the Hagawane family. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took decisive action by expelling both Rajendra and Sushil from the NCP, underscoring the party's zero-tolerance stance on corruption and harassment.

