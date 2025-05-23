Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Bangladesh's Interim Leader Faces Resignation Dilemma

Bangladesh's interim Prime Minister, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, faces pressure to resign if political reforms aren't agreed upon. Following protests and the previous leader's exit, Yunus's administration struggles with competing demands for election timing and systemic change, risking further political uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:46 IST
Muhammad Yunus
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's political climate is steeped in uncertainty as the nation grapples with the potential resignation of its interim leader, Muhammad Yunus. Yunus, who assumed leadership after a student-led revolt ousted the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has hinted at stepping down if political parties cannot reach a consensus on needed reforms.

Nahid Islam, leading the National Citizen Party, expressed concern over Yunus's struggles, citing his lack of political backing as a major hurdle. Frustration mounts as Yunus feels caught between political camps urging swift elections and public demands for comprehensive reforms.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, pushing for elections by December, argues with the interim government over delayed polls, while the army calls for a December election. The suspension of Hasina's Awami League party's registration adds to the complexities shaping Bangladesh's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

