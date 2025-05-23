Honoring Valor: Remembering Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang

On Friday, Major General Shailendra Singh, Chief of Staff of the White Knight Corps, spearheaded a poignant wreath-laying ceremony for Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who lost his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The solemn event, attended by army ranks, police, BSF, and civilian officials, took place at the military hospital in Jammu, where Pandurang's coffin, wrapped in the Indian tricolour, was the focal point of tribute. Following the ceremony, his mortal remains were transported to his native village for the last rites.

Sepoy Pandurang, a dedicated soldier of the 17th Rashtriya Rifles, hailed from Karandi village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. His sacrifice came amid a cordon and search operation targeting terrorists hiding in Singhpora-Chatroo, a mission that continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)