Ubuntu on the World Stage: Mashatile Highlights Shared Prosperity in France

South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered a compelling message of unity, cooperation, and global equity during his recent working visit to France, spotlighting the deepening economic partnership between the two nations. His remarks came at the South Africa-France Investment Conference gala dinner held at the prestigious Route de La Muette in Paris, underscoring both the strategic importance of bilateral ties and the broader values that bind the two countries.

A Mission to Strengthen Bilateral Bonds

Deputy President Mashatile’s Paris visit forms part of an ongoing initiative aimed at bolstering South Africa’s longstanding relationship with France. The working visit, which coincides with the celebration of Africa Month, aims to enhance existing cooperation in trade and investment while identifying new avenues for collaboration.

Over the course of a productive week, Mashatile met with key stakeholders and participated in events designed to attract investment, stimulate innovation, and build enduring relationships between South African and French enterprises.

Ubuntu and Diplomacy: A Shared Ethos

Central to the Deputy President’s message was the African philosophy of Ubuntu—a concept encapsulated by the phrase, “I am because we are.” This ethos of human interconnectedness, compassion, and collective responsibility served as a recurring theme in Mashatile’s address.

He articulated that Ubuntu not only defines South African society but also informs the nation’s foreign policy and approach to international engagement. “Our great humility, the spirit of Ubuntu, and appreciation of the other has assisted us to be heard,” he remarked, framing Ubuntu as both a moral compass and a diplomatic strategy.

Towards a Multipolar World

Deputy President Mashatile used the platform to advocate for a multipolar global order, rejecting the concentration of power in the hands of a few. He stressed that a balanced international system—where all nations have an equal voice—will lead to more equitable and sustainable outcomes.

This vision, he noted, aligns with South Africa’s foreign policy, which is rooted in multilateralism and the principles of the United Nations. He reaffirmed South Africa’s dedication to working through institutions such as the UN and the African Union (AU) to address global challenges collaboratively.

France as a Strategic Ally

Mashatile described France as a “significant ally,” praising the country’s continued support and interest in South Africa’s development objectives. He highlighted the tangible results from the SA-France Investment Conference, where both countries pledged to deepen cooperation in skills development, trade facilitation, renewable energy, and technology exchange.

“This augments France’s status as a significant ally to South Africa, emphasising the importance of deepening our partnership and cooperation for the benefit of our nations and the continent as a whole,” he stated, reinforcing that bilateral partnerships can yield mutually beneficial outcomes.

Africa at the Forefront of Global Dialogue

In his capacity as the President of the Group of 20 (G20), Deputy President Mashatile also outlined South Africa’s ambitious agenda to place African development at the center of global policymaking. The theme—‘Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability’—serves as the cornerstone of the country’s G20 presidency and encapsulates its vision for the developing world.

He reiterated that Africa’s youth—its “demographic dividend”—must be fully integrated into economic systems through access to education, healthcare, and employment. Citing the ongoing challenges of underemployment and exclusion, Mashatile called for innovative and inclusive strategies that truly harness Africa’s potential under frameworks like Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

A Call for Global Unity

The Deputy President concluded with a heartfelt appeal for unity, transcending geographic and political boundaries. “Despite the geographical distance between South Africa and France, let us keep in mind that together, we have the power to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous world for future generations,” he said.

He reminded South Africans abroad that they are ambassadors of the nation, entrusted with representing its values and aspirations. His message captured a broader vision: one in which economic diplomacy, cultural solidarity, and shared values pave the way for a better world.

As Deputy President Mashatile departed Paris, he left behind a strong message: through cooperation, empathy, and strategic alliances, nations can build bridges that not only connect economies but uplift entire populations.