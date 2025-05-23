Left Menu

Diplomacy on Edge: Ukraine-Russia Prisoner Swap in Progress

A prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia is currently underway but hasn't been finalized, according to a Ukrainian military source. U.S. President Donald Trump previously mentioned on social media that the swap was already completed and would soon take full effect.

Updated: 23-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The delicate diplomacy efforts between Ukraine and Russia have reached a critical point, as a prisoner exchange remains in progress. Sources from Ukraine's military confirm that while negotiations are ongoing, the swap has not yet concluded.

Contrary to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump earlier took to social media claiming the exchange was 'just completed' and 'would go into effect shortly.'

This development highlights the intricate web of international relations, with implications that could potentially reshape the geopolitical landscape of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

