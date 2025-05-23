Diplomacy on Edge: Ukraine-Russia Prisoner Swap in Progress

The delicate diplomacy efforts between Ukraine and Russia have reached a critical point, as a prisoner exchange remains in progress. Sources from Ukraine's military confirm that while negotiations are ongoing, the swap has not yet concluded.

Contrary to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump earlier took to social media claiming the exchange was 'just completed' and 'would go into effect shortly.'

This development highlights the intricate web of international relations, with implications that could potentially reshape the geopolitical landscape of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)