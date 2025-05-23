Left Menu

Lookout Circular Issued for YSRCP Leader Kodali Nani

Andhra Pradesh police have issued a lookout circular for senior YSRCP leader Kodali Nani, former Gudivada MLA, amid ongoing investigations. This move aims to prevent his departure from the country. The circular, active since Thursday, is linked to cases filed against him in Gudivada.

  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh police have taken action against senior YSRCP leader and former Gudivada MLA, K Sri Venkateswara Rao, popularly known as Kodali Nani, by issuing a lookout circular, a police official revealed on Friday.

Superintendent of Police R Gangadhar Rao from Krishna district confirmed the implementation of the circular since Thursday, aimed at preventing Nani from fleeing the country.

The lookout circular has been dispatched to all airports nationwide, linking to cases against the political figure and remains valid for a year, as clarified by police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

