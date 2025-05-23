Lookout Circular Issued for YSRCP Leader Kodali Nani

The Andhra Pradesh police have taken action against senior YSRCP leader and former Gudivada MLA, K Sri Venkateswara Rao, popularly known as Kodali Nani, by issuing a lookout circular, a police official revealed on Friday.

Superintendent of Police R Gangadhar Rao from Krishna district confirmed the implementation of the circular since Thursday, aimed at preventing Nani from fleeing the country.

The lookout circular has been dispatched to all airports nationwide, linking to cases against the political figure and remains valid for a year, as clarified by police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)