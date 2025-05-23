Left Menu

Judgment Day: Slovak National Bank Head Faces Corruption Ruling

Slovak National Bank Governor Peter Kazimir is set to face a court ruling on May 29 for alleged corruption charges during his term as finance minister. Accused of bribery in 2012-2019, Kazimir denies wrongdoing. A guilty verdict is appealable, and his leadership term ends shortly after the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:32 IST
Judgment Day: Slovak National Bank Head Faces Corruption Ruling
Peter Kazimir

Slovak National Bank Governor Peter Kazimir, a key figure in European Central Bank policymaking, will learn his fate on corruption charges on May 29, according to a court announcement. The charges originate from his tenure as finance minister, prior to his 2019 appointment as central bank chief. Kazimir staunchly denies the allegations against him.

The prosecution accuses Kazimir of delivering a 48,000 euro bribe to influence tax proceedings. The defense insists on his innocence, suggesting the case be dismissed due to statute of limitations issues, although a judge's reclassification allowed proceedings to continue. This high-profile case has captivated Slovak media, with prosecutors suggesting a mid-range prison sentence.

Despite any potential conviction by the Specialised Criminal Court, Kazimir's role is safeguarded by the possibility of appeal. His current central bank term concludes on June 1, but he will remain in position until a new decision is made or his term is extended. The outcome of this case holds significant implications for his political and professional future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025