Judgment Day: Slovak National Bank Head Faces Corruption Ruling
Slovak National Bank Governor Peter Kazimir is set to face a court ruling on May 29 for alleged corruption charges during his term as finance minister. Accused of bribery in 2012-2019, Kazimir denies wrongdoing. A guilty verdict is appealable, and his leadership term ends shortly after the ruling.
Slovak National Bank Governor Peter Kazimir, a key figure in European Central Bank policymaking, will learn his fate on corruption charges on May 29, according to a court announcement. The charges originate from his tenure as finance minister, prior to his 2019 appointment as central bank chief. Kazimir staunchly denies the allegations against him.
The prosecution accuses Kazimir of delivering a 48,000 euro bribe to influence tax proceedings. The defense insists on his innocence, suggesting the case be dismissed due to statute of limitations issues, although a judge's reclassification allowed proceedings to continue. This high-profile case has captivated Slovak media, with prosecutors suggesting a mid-range prison sentence.
Despite any potential conviction by the Specialised Criminal Court, Kazimir's role is safeguarded by the possibility of appeal. His current central bank term concludes on June 1, but he will remain in position until a new decision is made or his term is extended. The outcome of this case holds significant implications for his political and professional future.
