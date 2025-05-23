Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Aid Blockade and Airstrike Casualties

Israeli airstrikes have killed six Palestinians guarding aid trucks in Gaza amid ongoing looting and hindered aid distribution. Despite Israel easing its blockade, Palestinian aid groups condemn the inadequate aid flow and continued airstrikes, with over 53,600 Palestinians killed since the conflict escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:45 IST
Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Aid Blockade and Airstrike Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians tasked with guarding aid trucks in Gaza, highlighting the logistical challenges hindering relief distribution. Despite Israel's partial easing of the blockade on the enclave, Palestinian aid groups criticize the continued difficulties in delivering aid to those in dire need.

The Israeli military confirmed that 107 trucks carrying essential supplies entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing. However, aid network officials reported that distribution has been inconsistent due to looting and security issues near Khan Younis. The aid network condemned the Israeli airstrikes against their security teams.

Although Israel claims over 300 aid trucks have been allowed into Gaza, many remain held up at the crossing. With skyrocketing malnutrition rates and more than 53,600 Palestinian casualties reported by health authorities, international outrage grows over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025