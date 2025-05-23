Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Aid Blockade and Airstrike Casualties

Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians tasked with guarding aid trucks in Gaza, highlighting the logistical challenges hindering relief distribution. Despite Israel's partial easing of the blockade on the enclave, Palestinian aid groups criticize the continued difficulties in delivering aid to those in dire need.

The Israeli military confirmed that 107 trucks carrying essential supplies entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing. However, aid network officials reported that distribution has been inconsistent due to looting and security issues near Khan Younis. The aid network condemned the Israeli airstrikes against their security teams.

Although Israel claims over 300 aid trucks have been allowed into Gaza, many remain held up at the crossing. With skyrocketing malnutrition rates and more than 53,600 Palestinian casualties reported by health authorities, international outrage grows over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)