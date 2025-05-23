Left Menu

Love on Wheels: Joyride Ends in Arrest

Delhi Police arrested a man named Qamar Alam for allegedly stealing a motorcycle to give his newlywed wife a joyride. They traced him using footage from over 200 CCTV cameras. The theft occurred at the Civil Lines Metro station, and the suspect was apprehended five days later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:51 IST
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a case of love gone awry, Delhi Police apprehended 20-year-old Qamar Alam, accused of stealing a motorcycle to fulfill his wife's desire for a joyride. The arrest was made after officers reviewed footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras to track his movements across an 18-kilometer stretch.

According to DCP (North) Raja Banthia, Alam, a laborer from Aman Colony in Ghaziabad, took the motorcycle from a parking area near Gate No. 3 of the Civil Lines Metro station, using a duplicate key. The bike belonged to Azad Singh, who reported it missing the same day.

Alam's attempts to evade detection included removing the bike's number plate and reportedly trying to sell the vehicle. However, police successfully traced and arrested him on May 20, returning the stolen motorcycle to its rightful owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

